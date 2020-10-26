Collierville High School to expand in-person learning in January

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools is planning to expand in-person learning at Collierville High School after students return from Christmas break in January.
The expansion will include four days of in-person learning from Monday through Thursday and one-day of all virtual learning on Friday.
The change is set to take effect on Wednesday, January 6 for all high school students attending class under the hybrid model.
The district says hybrid students who are not comfortable with the expanded learning plan will have the chance to enroll in the Collierville Virutal Academy (CVA).
Current CVA students can also switch to the 4-day in-person learning plan by filling out a form from the district which is due Nov. 2.
Collierville Schools says the transition will cause some change to the school’s schedule. Students could also have different teachers and/or class schedules.
Officials plan to release more information about the transition as information becomes available.
