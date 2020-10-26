491 DeSoto County students in quarantine; 49 COVID-19 cases identified among students, 34 among staff

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 26, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:03 PM

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Schools is reporting 491 of its students are currently under quarantine after 49 coronavirus cases were identified among students and 34 among staff.

The district released data from the week of Oct. 19 through Oct. 23 showing which schools have confirmed cases. The chart below breaks down the numbers of cases and individuals in quarantine according to schools within DCS.

School Name Number of new confirmed COVID-19 student cases
(Oct. 19 - Oct. 23)		 Number of new student quarantine
(Oct. 19 - Oct. 23)
Central Hill High School 9 48
DeSoto Central High School 2 20
DeSoto Central Middle School 1 19
DeSoto Central Primary School 2 34
Pleasant Hill Elementary School 1 4
Hernando High School 5 43
Hernando Middle School 3 59
Hernando Elementary School 1 20
Horn Lake High School 3 5
Horn Lake Middle School 2 22
Horn Lake Intermediate School 1 28
Horn Lake Elementary School 0 3
Shadow Oaks 2 26
Lake Cormorant Middle School 2 29
Lake Cormorant High School 6 48
Walls Elementary School 0 2
Lewisburg High School 2 19
Lewisburg Middle School 1 14
Olive Branch High School 1 8
Olive Branch Middle School 1 24
Chickasaw Elementary School 1 0
Southaven High School 1 3
Southaven Intermediate School 1 5
Hope Sullivan Elem School 0 8
Greenbrook Elem School 1 0

DCS says the numbers in the chart above do not include students who are quarantined by the Mississippi State Department of Health for situations unrelated to school.

According to the district, there can be quarantine situations on campus without a confirmed student case. Those situations occur as a result of close contact with an employee.

DCS says their information could be slightly different than data from the MSDH because the state’s data includes private schools.

