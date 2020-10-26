Former MPD officer in court for felony charges of misconduct

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former MPD officer will appear in court Monday for felony charges of misconduct.
Eric Kelly, 49, has been accused of using his position to help a woman involved in a murder investigation to become a stripper.
According to documents from the case, Kelly had a sexual relationship with Bridget Stafford, who has been charged as an accessory in a brutal 2017 murder of a 60-year-old chemist from Little Rock, Arkansas.
Files also show Kelly actually issued the warrant for the arrest of Stafford in December 2018 and was the case investigator in the murder investigation.
At one point, Kelly took Stafford along with a work-related trip to Montgomery, Alabama. During the trip, Kelly got Stafford a job at the Gold Club buying her outfits and accessories for her job as a stripper.
The file also sad Kelly gave Strafford thousands of dollars in person or by CashApp during their relationship.
Kelly was indicted on three felony counts of official misconduct last month. He’s expected to be in court for bond arraignment Monday morning at 9 a.m.
