Halloween costume sales still great despite pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has left several people struggling with the decision on whether or not to participate in Halloween festivities this year.
Those decisions have left several costumes shop worried about how the business will do.
Even with the pandemic, Golden Grotto employees in Jonesboro say that business has not slowed down.
So far, they have been able to meet and even exceed sales from last year.
Jordan Reid, the store’s assistant manager, said that when the pandemic began, they were concerned if they would make it through.
“We were super worried about what we were going to have to run into, considering the pandemic, but we decided just to run into it and see how it went," said Reid. “Customers have been coming in. They’ve been loyal to us, so we’re super excited about it.”
Reid says their loyal customers is what allowed them to pull through.
“We continue to ask people to shop local and spend their money in the community,” said Reid.
So far, their biggest sales are from decorations. Several customers we spoke with on Sunday said they plan to celebrate Halloween at home or within their community.
Reid said that costumes with masks have always been popular before the pandemic.
The most popular costume this year is Dracula and vampire costumes.
