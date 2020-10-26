Investigation continues for 6-year-old, 16-year-old killed in January drive-by shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Just over 20 children have been murdered in Memphis this year. A 16-year-old and his 6-year-old niece were shot and killed in their home in January during a drive-by. Memphis police want the public’s help in solving that case. One detective calling the shootings madness.
“We’re having too many young people too many babies that are dying that have nothing to do with anything that is going on in the streets and just becoming casualties of madness," said Memphis police homicide investigator Sgt. Mahajj Abdul-Baaqee.
Abdul-Baaqee says investigators need information on the January murders of 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett who was sitting in her Hickory Hill home playing video games and her 16-year-old cousin LaQuan Boyd who was taking a shower when someone shot at the house killing both of them.
Until that happened it was a normal night before school the next day.
“Mrs. Boyd was actually ironing school clothes for the next day,” said Abdul-Baaqee
Ashlynn was a first-grader at Sycamore Elementary.
LaQuan was a sophomore at Collierville High. We talked with parents at the school two days after the shooting.
“Nothing is worth throwing your life away or taking a life," said Andre Maxwell.
Police say the shooting was a drive-by. But there is no description of a vehicle or a shooter. Investigators have no motive saying Ashlynn and LaQuan were not targeted.
The family has moved out of the Hickory Hill home on Kirby Mills Cove.
The man who lives there now told me he is aware of what happened.
Neighbors say they certainly remember the shooting and how disturbing it was but did not want to talk on camera.
Memphis police are determined to find out who murdered LaQuan and Ashlynn.
“We’re hoping at this point in time that our community opens up their heart and begins to speak in this atrocity," said Abdul-Baaqee.
If you know anything about the murders call crime stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
