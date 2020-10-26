Joe Biden endorses Tennessee candidate for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw

The Associated Press has declared Marquita Bradshaw, of Memphis, winner of the Democratic Senate primary in Tennessee. (Source: Facebook/Marquita Bradshaw)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 26, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:37 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is lending his support for Tennessee’s U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Marquita Bradshaw.

“Marquita is a proven leader who will fight for the needs of working families — needs she understands because she’s faced the same struggles they have. I am proud to endorse Marquita’s candidacy for U.S. Senate,” said Biden.

Bradshaw has made history in Tennessee, becoming the first Black woman in the state to be nominated for U.S. Senate by a major political party.

“It’s time for us to move forward and lay racism to bed,” she told WMC back in August.

The South Memphis native and University of Memphis graduate ran a grassroots, progressive campaign focused on environmental justice and education.

Bradshaw’s opponent, Republican Senate nominee Bill Hagerty was previously endorsed by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

