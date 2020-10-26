Local leaders launch Develop901.com, online home for construction requirements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis and Shelby County leaders have launched a new website for local developers.
Develop901.com is the new online home for construction permits and payments, inspection requests, contractor licensing, and development project tracking.
According to a news release, Develop901.com is the new Accela Citizen Access (ACA) portal for customers to conduct permitting activity online instead of coming to the office.
Permits used by the division’s Construction Enforcement department for building, electrical plumbing, and mechanical gas project in homes, businesses new construction can be conducted here.
Customers can register an account on the online system, submit applications and plans, pay for permits, schedule inspections, and find out a project’s status.
Through the Citizen’s Access portal, customers can submit applications for rezoning, planned developments, signs, and other land use permits electronically. Shelby County and Memphis will be adding engineering permits to the system; like driveway, sidewalk, street cut permits and public improvement plans.
The Citizen’s Access portal also makes records available to the public. Making it easier for anyone to review and search for information about development activity registered within the system.
