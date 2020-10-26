Low pressure keeps clouds in place for now and Zeta brings rain later this week

THIS WEEK: The remnants of Hurricane Zeta are expected to move southeast of the Mid-South Wednesday but close enough to bring rain and gusty winds for much of the day and overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the lower 60s. Showers are likely through midday Thursday with clouds lingering through the rest of the day along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.