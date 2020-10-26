Low pressure keeps clouds in place for now and Zeta brings rain later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with patchy drizzle and fog and a slight chance of a shower along with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 50.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cool with a slight chance of a shower, a northeast wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and highs in the lower 60s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight, a northeast wind at 10 MPH, and lows in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEK: The remnants of Hurricane Zeta are expected to move southeast of the Mid-South Wednesday but close enough to bring rain and gusty winds for much of the day and overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with lows in the lower 60s. Showers are likely through midday Thursday with clouds lingering through the rest of the day along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night before bed as we return to Daylight Saving Time. Also take some time to replace the batteries in the your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 40.
