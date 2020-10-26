Man arrested in 2017 murder case, originally thought to be suicide

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man now faces a second-degree murder charge after sheriff’s investigators say discrepancies found in the case led to the man’s arrest.
Benny Clay Melton, 47, no address available, was arrested Friday in connection with the 2017 death of Rhonda Lindley.
According to a post on the Cross County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Cross County deputies, Wynne police and Arkansas State Police investigators made an arrest after a search warrant was done on Highway 1 South Sept. 15.
“During that investigation, it was noted that there was a death, Rhonda Lindley, at the same address in 2017. That death was ruled a suicide. My investigators, Mandi Cordell, Captain Kendole Boykin, Captain Luke Cantrell of WPD and ASP CID dug into the evidence from the 2017 death and found discrepancies,” the post noted. “Benny Clay Melton, was interviewed and confessed to having caused Lindley’s death.”
Officials did not release specifics on what those discrepancies were.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.