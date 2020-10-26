MPD: Third person charged after man’s remains found near McKellar Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has made another arrest after a man’s remains were found at the Riverside Marina in South Memphis.
Court documents show Albert Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated assault, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with/fabricating evidence.
On October 21, 2020, Johnson admitted to being in the home in the 1400 block of Amarillo during the robbery and murder of Baba Said.
Back in July 2019, Said was reported missing to MPD. A GPS ping from Said’s phone showed that he was in the area of Beaumont Ave and Amarillo Street.
Said’s vehicle had been found abandoned that previous night on the interstate.
The affidavit reads that Said was supposed to be in the company of a runaway juvenile. The runaway eventually turned herself in and told police she met Said in the 1400 block of Amarillo. She added that her friend picked her up after she fled from Said’s vehicle after he allegedly tried to kidnap her, according to police.
Days later, MPD located a couch with blood on it outside a home. Investigators checked inside of the home and noticed blood spots on the living room floor, a cleaning rag, and a bleach bottle.
An investigation revealed Johnson gave a handgun to Jalen Branden, another suspect in the case. Braden then shot and killed the victim after taking two ten-dollar bills from the victim’s front pocket, according to MPD.
On October 6, 2019, Said’s remains were found near McKellar Lake. His remains were in several garbage bags that were decomposed. The clothing Said was wearing when he was reported missing was also in the bag.
Investigators determined Said was killed by a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.