My City Rides expands business to help more working Memphians with transportation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - My City Rides is driving into the future at a fast, fast rate of speed.
The scooter lease-to-own business is expanding into a new building, ready to help more Memphians get safely to and from work.
My City Rides Executive Director Andy Nix beams with pride giving a tour of the company’s new home -- 3155 Summer Avenue near Binghampton and The Heights.
“We are so excited to have this property. It’s going to let My City Rides go from serving hundreds of people to serving thousands of people," said Nix.
My City Rides is a non-profit transportation company that provides Memphians with a reliable way to get to their jobs.
A scooter for $90 a month, paid over three years.
“The program includes basic training, licensing, maintenance, insurance, all the gear that you need and the training to learn how to ride it," said Nix.
Nix says they paid half a million dollars to buy the space and major renovations are planned.
“We’re going to be making a significant investment here in this community, about $3 million," he said.
This used to be the old Al’s Honda Motorcycle Shop. And before that one of the first Harley’s Davidson dealers in Memphis.
The perfect spot, says Nix, for his 2-wheeled business to shift into high gear.
“This new property has an acre and a half worth of parking lot that we’re going to be able to set up as a training range," he said. "We use off-duty police officers to help with the training.”
There are more than 260 people, called “Flyers” in the My City Ride program, which started in the Spring of 2018.
The company now revving up its engines to help even more people get out on the road to success.
“Being centrally located, we’re going to be able to help thousands of people," said Nix.
My City Rides recruits new Flyers through partnerships with local employers.
They’ve also teamed up with the Binghampton Development Corporation.
Now you have to be 20 or older, work at least part-time or go to school full time and have a clean driving record to qualify for the program.
For more information, go to MyCityRides.org.
