SCHD: More than 400 new coronavirus cases reported in Shelby Co.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 26, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:52 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Shelby County Health Department has identified 404 new coronavirus cases countywide. No new deaths have been reported.

Across Shelby County, 36,492 COVID-19 cases and 563 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,751 active COVID-19 cases countywide.

Along with daily case numbers, the health department is also keeping a watchful eye on hospital capacity using a health care resource tracking system. The system shows acute care utilization is at 90% and ICU utilization is at 89% as of Thursday, October 23.

There are a number of long-term care facilities that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic. Several facilities have even reported multiple COVID-19 clusters since the first case was reported.

The charts below show the number of residents and staff that have been affected by the clusters.

A separate set of facilities have completed their clusters by going 28 consecutive days without identifying a new case of the virus.

