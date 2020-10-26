TSSAA delays 2020 Girls' Soccer State Championship amid Tropical Storm Zeta

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The TSSAA has delayed the 2020 Girls' Soccer State Championship until Friday.
According to a news release, rainfall from Tropical Storm Zeta has forced the tournament to be rescheduled. The storm is expected to hit the Murfreesboro area Wednesday and Thursday, which could result in unplayable conditions at the Richard Siegal Soccer Complex.
The 2020 Girls' Soccer State Championship has been postponed by two days. The new dates for the tournament are October 30 through November 2 at the same location.
Division I will play quarterfinals on Friday, October 30, semifinals on October 31, and championship games on November 2. Division II will play semifinals on October 31 and finals on November 1. Times for the games will remain the same.
The TSSAA added that ticket sales will be restricted to 1/3 capacity, per coronavirus guidelines. This amounts to 200 tickets sold per match, however, championship matches will be restricted to 667 tickets per match.
Tickets for the first round of the state tournament will go on sale Tuesday, October 27. Click here to purchase tickets.
