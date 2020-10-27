After community fundraiser, SCS students get first batch of headsets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thanks to the community’s help, Shelby County Schools says they’ve ordered headsets for all 90,000 students in the district.
SCS kindergartners were the first to put their hands on their new headsets this week. More are on the way and will be distributed in the coming months.
The district is planning a return to the classroom in January, but even those who choose in-person learning will use their digital devices through the day along with at-home virtual learners.
“As we continue to provide flexible options, even for teachers, teachers who choose to teach virtually, they’ll be teaching their students in person on Microsoft Teams,” said Jerica Phillips, SCS head of communication. “So we still need students to be engaged and to be on their devices, and they’'ll still need to have on their headsets.”
Educators say wearing headsets will help do away with distractions during virtual learning.
A WMC partnership with SCS helped raise more than $322,000 for headsets back in August. Shelby County Commission later donated $750,000, bringing total raised to more than $1 million.
