Best Life: Don’t mix these cleaners

You may think cleaners are stronger together, but it could result in fatal fumes! One toxic pairing is hydrogen peroxide and vinegar. When combined, peracetic acid is created, which can cause corrosion. If you run out of one drain cleaner and start to use another brand… don’t! They could potentially react, creating toxic fumes, and could cause an explosion inside the drain! A less-toxic mixture is probably one you heard of in school… vinegar and baking soda. While it’s not dangerous, placing the two in a sealed container can cause an explosion, since carbon dioxide is trying to escape.