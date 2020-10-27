Breakdown: Why you should look up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Southern Taurids is a yearly minor meteor shower that usually only produces about 5-10 meteors per hour. It mean be worth a look as it can produce higher than normal bright fireballs. The Southern Taurids is produced by debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke. The shower runs through November 20. It will peak on the October 29th night and morning of the 30th. The full moon won’t help as it will make it difficult for viewing the meteor shower but the brightest meteors will still be visible. Astronomers say, you still may be able to catch a few. The best time to view the meteor shower will be a little after midnight. It is best viewed from a dark location and try to get away from city lights. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky.