Breakdown: Why you should look up this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Southern Taurids is a yearly minor meteor shower that usually only produces about 5-10 meteors per hour. It mean be worth a look as it can produce higher than normal bright fireballs. The Southern Taurids is produced by debris left behind by Comet 2P Encke. The shower runs through November 20. It will peak on the October 29th night and morning of the 30th. The full moon won’t help as it will make it difficult for viewing the meteor shower but the brightest meteors will still be visible. Astronomers say, you still may be able to catch a few. The best time to view the meteor shower will be a little after midnight. It is best viewed from a dark location and try to get away from city lights. Meteors can appear anywhere in the sky.
In the eastern sky after dusk on Thursday, October 29, the nearly full moon will be positioned only a few finger widths below Mars. According to astronomers this will be close enough to appear together in most binoculars, which Mars will appear as a red circle. The moon will be in the upper left of the red planet in the western sky by sunrise on Friday morning.
Uranus will reach opposition on Saturday, October 31 which means that night it will be closest to Earth for this year. It will appear slightly larger in telescopes for the next few weeks. According to astronomers when planets are at opposition, they are above the horizon from sunset to sunrise. During fall this year, the blue-green planet will be located below the brightest stars of Aries, Hamal and Sheratan, and it will move westward towards the constellation of Pisces.
