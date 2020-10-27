Cincy quarterback AAC player of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Between SMU’s Shane Buechele and UCF’s Dillon Gabriel, the Memphis Tigers have seen their fair share of talented QBs, but Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder has his team rated among the top ten in the nation.
A true dual-threat quarterback who is more mobile on his feet than any of the rest, Ridder ran for 179 yards in the big matchup of AAC unbeaten at SMU Saturday. One of his runs, a 91-yard sprint for a touchdown.
Ridder’s performance earning him Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week. He also threw for 126 yards.
In the AAC championship game last year, Ridder showed just what he could do throwing for 233 yards and rushing for 115.
The Tigers figuring it out then, but as Ryan Silverfield said, the U of M doesn’t focus too much on last year anymore.
The Tigers beat the bearcats twice at the Liberty Bowl, the last meeting for the AAC Championship.
Memphis plays at Cincinnati on Saturday. Kickoff is 11 am on ESPN.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.