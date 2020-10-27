Collierville aldermen approve creation of drone team for police, fire departments

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville Board of Aldermen approved the creation of an unmanned aircraft team for the town’s police and fire departments.
The drone team will include one lieutenant, three police officers and three firefighters for each shift on duty -- each member will undergo training.
Police Chief Dale Lane says these teams will provide aerial support during critical incidents, missing person searches, special events and more.
“What we have here is an opportunity to leverage technology to make the jobs of our firefighters, police officers much safer going into hot zones and very dangerous areas," said Lane.
This program would mirror a program already underway in Bartlett. The teams will operate under all federal, state and local guidelines.
The program is expected to cost around $30,000 which would be covered by CARES Act Funding.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.