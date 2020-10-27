Continued cloudy and rain is around the corner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain overcast all day with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will be mainly dry this afternoon, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out, mainly over northeast MS. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a 20% of a shower before midnight then widespread rain will move in from the south by sunrise. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Hurricane Zeta will make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday pushing moderate to heavy rain across the Mid-South. The outer rain bands will arrive during the day, but the heaviest rain will be Wednesday night into early Thursday. Rain will exit the area by Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Rain totals will range from 1-3 inches.
FRIDAY: Sunshine FINALLY returns but it will be cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 60s and low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. Some of the coldest air of the fall season will arrive at the start of next week.
