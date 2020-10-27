Drizzle today, heavy rain expected tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: Hurricane Zeta will make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday, which will bring rain into the Mid-South. The outer rain bands will arrive Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be Wednesday night into early Thursday. Rain will exit the area by Thursday afternoon and clouds will gradually clear on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.