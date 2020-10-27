Drizzle today, heavy rain expected tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning. Similar to yesterday, it will remain overcast all day with high temperatures in the upper 50s. We will likely have dry conditions this afternoon, but showers and drizzle will be possible tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 50s this evening.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 59. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 55. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Hurricane Zeta will make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday, which will bring rain into the Mid-South. The outer rain bands will arrive Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rain will be Wednesday night into early Thursday. Rain will exit the area by Thursday afternoon and clouds will gradually clear on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 60s and low temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating.
