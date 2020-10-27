Memphis police searching for missing, endangered runaway child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are searching for a missing and endangered child.
Terrance Malone, 11, was last seen near the 2100 block of Farmer Avenue near Castalia Heights. Officers said Terrance was in his father’s care and walking to his grandfather’s home.
Malone was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with black and white sweatpants with lime green stripes and Air Force 1 shoes.
Police said Terrance is a black male with brown eyes. He’s 5′2″, weighs 85 pounds with a light complexion.
If you have any information on this case, please call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.
