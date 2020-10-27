2 Memphis teens arrested in multiple porch pirate investigations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis teens are behind bars facing charges in connection to multiple porch pirate investigations, according to police.
An affidavit detailing the incidents, says 18-year-old Jerry Lawhorn is charged with seven counts of theft of property under $1,000, simple assault, vandalism under $1,000 and contributing to delinquency of a minor. Detectives say Lawhorn was with his 13-year-old brother during all of the incidents and he is also facing charges.
A picture of the 13-year-old is not provided due to his status as a minor.
Investigators say the first of the seven thefts to be reported happened on Aug. 30 and the last occurred on Oct. 23. Victims described the same vehicle, a gray Nissan with a white passenger fender, arriving at a residence and taking their package before driving off. Many victims had doorbell surveillance footage of the incidents.
On Monday, October 26, officers were able to spot the Nissan with a tag matching a BOLO or “be on the lookout” alert that was issued in connection to the investigation.
After a traffic stop, officers took Lawhorn and his 13-year-old brother into custody.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.