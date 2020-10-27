Memphis vs. Tulane football game rescheduled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis announced their football game against Tulane has been moved to another date.
The game will now be played on November 28, according to the American Athletic Conference. The kick off time and television has not been announced at this time.
The game was previously scheduled for November 27, the day after Thanksgiving, however, Tulane also has a game in Tulsa the previous week moved from Saturday, November 21, to Thursday, November 19.
Memphis Tigers are on the road at Nippert Stadium this Saturday to face No. 7 Cincinnati at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Single-game tickets for the Tigers' next home game vs. USF on Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. can be purchased at gotigersgotix.com or by calling 901-678-2331.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.