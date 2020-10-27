Mobile mammography unit offering 15 minute mammograms in Memphis

Baptist Mobile Mammography Unit (Source: Baptist Women’s Health Center's)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 27, 2020 at 11:19 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 11:19 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Baptist Women’s Health Center’s mobile mammography unit will be offering mammograms in Memphis this week.

On October 28, the mobile mammography unit will be in the Komen Race Store parking lot at Korby Woods from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

According to the news release, Baptist will offer 2D and 3D (breast tomosynthesis) mammogram screenings to anyone who calls ahead to schedule an appointment.

if you are uninsured or underinsured, call 901-227-PINK to find out if you qualify for mammogram assistance or grants funding via the Susan G. Komen Memphis-MidSouth Mississippi affiliate.

Call 901-227-PINK (7465) to schedule an appointment and for more information.

“One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime... Early detection and treatment of breast cancer leads to higher survival rates. Through Baptist Women’s Health Center’s mobile mammography unit, we can connect women to accessible breast care, education and resources. Not having insurance or access to care should never be a barrier to getting your mammogram and this is the barrier we want to eliminate.”
Nikki Gast, Administrative Director at Baptist Women’s Health Center

