MPD: Vandals target vehicles at 3 Memphis fire stations overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for information after vehicles at three Memphis fire stations were targeted by vandals overnight.
According to the Memphis Police Department, firefighters vehicles at stations 22, 29, and 57 were broken into.
Early this month, the city council advanced a measure to provide more money for security cameras after several Memphis fire stations experienced car break-ins.
The Memphis Fire Fighters Association plans to put $5,000 towards the arrest of the suspects.
