MPD: Vandals target vehicles at 3 Memphis fire stations overnight
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 27, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated October 27 at 9:59 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for information after vehicles at three Memphis fire stations were targeted by vandals overnight.

According to the Memphis Police Department, firefighters vehicles at stations 22, 29, and 57 were broken into.

Early this month, the city council advanced a measure to provide more money for security cameras after several Memphis fire stations experienced car break-ins.

The Memphis Fire Fighters Association plans to put $5,000 towards the arrest of the suspects.

Once again, vehicles have been broken into overnight at at least three Memphis Fire Stations. We’ve put up $5,000 towards the arrest and conviction of these thugs. They must be caught. #memphis #iaff

Posted by Memphis Fire Fighters Association Local 1784 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

