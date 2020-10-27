The remnants of Zeta will bring rain to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Zeta became the 27th named storm of the 2020 season. Zeta is the third storm to make landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula and will be the 5th storm to make landfall along the Louisiana coast.
Zeta is moving away from the Yucatan after making landfall as a category 1 on Monday night. The storm brought torrential rain and storm surge. Three weeks ago the Yucatan was struck by Hurricane Delta.
Zeta is moving northwest and will likely strengthen back to a category 1 before making another landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday evening.
The current track of Zeta will mean that some of the outer rain bands will move across the Mid-South Wednesday & Thursday.
Rain will move in Wednesday morning and some of it could be heavy at times.
Periods of off and on rain will be likely for most of the day Wednesday.
There could still be a few lingering showers Thursday morning. Rain chances will decrease by Thursday afternoon. Winds could be gusty at times.
Wind gust could be close to 30 mph on Wednesday and Thursday.
Some gust close to 30 mph will remain possible early Thursday. Rain looks to move out Thursday afternoon but clouds could persist until Thursday night.
Rain totals will vary but some areas could get over 3″. Thankfully sunshine will return by Friday but it will be cool.
