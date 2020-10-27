SCS extends deadline for families to choose learning option for January

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools has extended the deadline for families to pick a learning option for January.
The learning options survey will now be available on PowerSchool until November 6. Families will be asked to decide their child’s reentry plan for next semester.
SCS said it’s essential for families to choose their preferred learning options so they know how many students will be returning to the classroom.
Only parents who didn’t submit a learning option, or wish to change their original choice should submit an option.
If parents do not make a choice, they will automatically be enrolled in in-person instruction.
Submit your option and get more information at scsk12.org/learningoptions.
