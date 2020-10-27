State of Tennessee offering free COVID-19 tests in rural counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The State of Tennessee is offering free COVID-19 testing to rural counties this weekend.
On Saturday, October 31, free tests will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon local time and will remain open until all individuals in the vehicle line have received tests.
West Tennessee
- Crockett County
- Alamo Christian Church 1550 TN - 88 Alamo, TN 38001
- Fayette County
- Oakland First Baptist Church, 8695 US-64 - Somerville, TN 38068
Middle Tennessee
- Smith County
- Smith County Ag Center, 159 Ag Center Lane - Carthage, TN 37030
- Wilson County
- Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Pkwy. - Lebanon, TN 37087
East Tennessee
- Grainger County
- Grainger County Health Dept., 185 Justice Center Drive - Rutledge, TN 37861
- Johnson County
- Johnson County High School, 510 Fairground Lane - Mountain City, TN 37683
Tennessee Department of Health personnel and Tenessee National Gaurd medics will be at each location to collect nasal swabs from those who agree to a COVID-19 test. Results will be given within 72 hours, depending on the processing volume at the laboratories.
