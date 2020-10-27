Tiger’s Austin earns spot on AAC Weekly honor roll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers wide-receiver, Calvin Austin, continues to rise to the occasion. Austin with back-to-back career games as he takes over as the number one receiver on the U of M offense this year.
His 184 yards against Temple, a new career-high, as was his 65-yard catch for a touchdown to put Memphis up 20-15 in the third quarter. Austin’s performance earns him a spot on the AAC Honor Roll for the week.
The Harding Academy alum is a track All American on the U of M 4X100 meter relay team, which set a school record last year in qualifying for the NCAA Championships. He’s shown off next-level speed and big-play ability on the Gridiron, but there’s one thing head coach Ryan Silverfield said he needs to work on to take his game to the next level, and that is ball security.
“That’s the number one thing I’ve talked to him about,” Silverfield said," Everyone might say, well he’s fast. I don’t care. If he doesn’t own the football it’s going to be hard to play football here. I’m literally on his tail about that. But for Calvin, he’s done a fantastic job. He’s going to continue to get crisper in his route running. His timing with Brady as those two continue to meet, we’re going to see his A-game continue to elevate and that’s the nice thing because I think the sky’s the limit for him."
Ball security is the message to the entire team as the Tigers haven’t gone a game so far this season without turning the ball over. It’ll especially be key against Cincinnati this Saturday. The seventh-ranked Bearcats have the top-rated defense in the conference.
