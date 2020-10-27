Tigers defense shows improvement vs. Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While the Memphis Tigers are 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference, one glaring stat stands out in the negative - the Tigers pass defense is dead last in NCAA Division One.
With a new defensive coordinator in Mike MacIntyre, Memphis third DC in the last three years, there have been some growing pains on that side of the ball.
However, the defense stepping up to the occasion on Saturday against Temple at the Liberty Bowl. The Tigers “D” playing much better on third down and in the red zone. The Owls only converted four of their seven chances inside the red zone.
Defensive Lineman O’Bryan Goodson a one-man wrecking crew. The former South Panola Star with nine tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble which he recovered to get the ball back in the hands of Brady White for another score in Memphis' 41-29 victory.
Tigers head coach Silverfield encouraged by how the defense looked, despite giving up 500 yards total offense. Silverfield said, “You can look at the yardage but as I said, they got four takeaways and giving up yards because that’s all that matters. Getting the ball back, coming up with key stops. Four sacks, we did have some things when they made better plays than we did, we’re going to continue to look at things. Missed tackles and those sorts of things and I think every mistake that occurred was correctable and that was huge.”
Silverfield said his full belief is you’ll see the most improvements on a week-to-week basis on the defense as the players become more comfortable in Mike MacIntyre’s new scheme.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.