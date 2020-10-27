Tigers defense shows improvement vs. Temple

Tigers head coach Silverfield encouraged by how the defense looked, despite giving up 500 yards total offense. Silverfield said, “You can look at the yardage but as I said, they got four takeaways and giving up yards because that’s all that matters. Getting the ball back, coming up with key stops. Four sacks, we did have some things when they made better plays than we did, we’re going to continue to look at things. Missed tackles and those sorts of things and I think every mistake that occurred was correctable and that was huge.”