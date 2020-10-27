Tigers redshirt receiver catches more honors on the football field

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers redshirt freshman wideout Tahj Washington was awarded for his career-high two touchdowns vs Temple.
Tahj was named the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week for the second straight week. He’s also on the watchlist for the Paul Hornung Award which, is given to the most versatile college football player.
Washington had five catches for 77 yards against the Owls. Plus a couple of kickoff returns and runs from scrimmage.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.