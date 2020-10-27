Two systems combine to bring rain to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and lows in the low to mid 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with rain, possibly heavy at times, along with a northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs in the upper 60s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times, a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and overnight lows in the lower 60s.
THIS WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain along with high temperatures in the lower 60s during the morning and falling through the day and ending up in the mid 40s overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows near 50. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday morning at 2 AM so be sure to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows near 40. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s.
