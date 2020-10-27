US Marshals seeking help in search for murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a homicide investigation.
Timmie Cooperwood is wanted for first-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Shaneka Harvell on Oct. 6 on Prospect Street in South Memphis. Investigators say Harvell was allegedly the mother of Cooperwood’s children.
A warrant for Cooperwood’s arrest was issued shortly after the shooting on Oct. 9. He also has previous warrants for aggravated stalking, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.
U.S. Marshals say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding Cooperwood’s whereabouts, call 731-571-0280.
