US Marshals seeking help in search for murder suspect
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 27, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT - Updated October 27 at 4:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect involved in a homicide investigation.

Timmie Cooperwood is wanted for first-degree murder after he reportedly shot and killed Shaneka Harvell on Oct. 6 on Prospect Street in South Memphis. Investigators say Harvell was allegedly the mother of Cooperwood’s children.

A warrant for Cooperwood’s arrest was issued shortly after the shooting on Oct. 9. He also has previous warrants for aggravated stalking, two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary.

U.S. Marshals say he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding Cooperwood’s whereabouts, call 731-571-0280.

