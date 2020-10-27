6-year-old Memphis boy goes viral with his “You Can Be ABC’s” rap about careers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis boy is getting national attention for a viral video where he raps the ABCs of careers!
“Ready? Let’s go! You can be an A, you can be an architect creating buildings that touch the sky,” Sam White says in the video.
Six-year-old Robert Samuel White and his father Bobby came up with the “You Can Be ABCs” of careers, rapping about a different career for every letter of the alphabet.
“You can be an F, you can be a firefighter, fight fires in red trucks,” Sam raps.
The adorable video has gone viral with more than 40,000 views on YouTube!
“I think it’s great,” said Sam.
The video was shown to a national audience on Today with Hoda and Jenna Tuesday.
“That kid is a star! That’s so smart,” Jimmy Fallon, Host of the Tonight Show said during the Today show when he watched the video.
“I wrote it because it was just one of those things I wanted to introduce Sam to careers and opportunities and this was a fun way,” said Bobby. “He helped me out coming up with a couple of the names, nurses, firefighters and a few others in there.”
Sam is no stranger to the TV screen.
Memphians may recognize him from public service announcements he’s recorded with MLGW.
“I’m Sam and let’s go save a little water today,” Sam says in the PSA for MLGW.
Sam and his parents hope his song helps inspire and teach other kids, and maybe some adults too!
“I definitely want children to explore the other possibilities, and for the parents to help them explore the other possibilities so that they know what it is that their children can possibly pursue,” said Stephanie Nerissa White, Sam’s mother.
In a difficult year, Sam’s video is providing the nation with some much-needed smiles, just like the dentist!
“You can be a dentist because everybody loves to smile!” Sam says in the viral video.
But no matter what, there’s one thing Sam says you shouldn’t be!
“Just don’t be a Z, just don’t be a zombie and let the world pass you by!"
