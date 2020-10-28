Caught on camera: Man makes away with $6,000 worth of guitars after East Memphis music shop break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some pricey guitars are on the street after a burglar smashed his way inside an East Memphis music shop.
Cameras at the Circle Music Center were rolling overnight when a man broke through the two front doors, then headed for the guitar display.
The general manager tells us four guitars worth nearly $6,000 were taken but it wasn’t a clean getaway.
“When he was leaving the store on video, we caught him, he actually fell and dropped them all on the ground. So I’m sure they are scratched and look like they have some challenges now," said Music Center General Manager Chuck Taylor.
And it’s not just the guitars that were damaged, the wall was also torn up since the guitars were locked to the display.
Anyone with information on the case should call the police.
