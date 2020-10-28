Heavy rain expected today and tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are once again waking up to fog and mist across much of the area. However, heavy rain will arrive by late morning or early afternoon. Widespread rain will continue through late tonight. Flash flooding will be possible with 1-3 inches of rain through tomorrow night. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop into the lower 60s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 67. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 62. Winds east 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: As the remnants of Zeta move east, there will still be scattered light showers and drizzle through Thursday evening. However, clouds and rain will move out by Friday morning. Thursday will start out with temperatures in the lower 60s and then drop into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Even with sunshine on Friday, high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend will be sunny and nice with highs in the mid 60s Saturday. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. A weak cold front will move in on Sunday, which will bring us a few clouds but no rain. This will bring temperatures into the 50s on Sunday afternoon. Many areas will see frost on Sunday night with overnight low temperatures in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK: The start of next week will be sunny and dry with high temperatures going from the upper 50s Monday to the 60s Tuesday.
