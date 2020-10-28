Heavy rain expected today and tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: As the remnants of Zeta move east, there will still be scattered light showers and drizzle through Thursday evening. However, clouds and rain will move out by Friday morning. Thursday will start out with temperatures in the lower 60s and then drop into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Even with sunshine on Friday, high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.