Lafayette Co. Fire Department heads to the coast for Hurricane Zeta

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WMC) - First responders with the Lafayette County Fire Department and Lafayette County EMA are ready to combat Hurricane Zeta.
Lafayette County firefighters tweeted that they have been activated by Mississippi Task Force 1 to head to the coast.
The LCFD Batt10 and LCFD Swift Water Rescue Boat 10 have been deployed.
Governor Tate Reeves announced on Wednesday morning that he signed an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Zeta.
Reeves stated that Mississippians should monitor the weather and be prepared. He also said that emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds.
