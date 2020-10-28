Man found shot, killed after crash in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for answers after a man was found dead Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Tayner Street near Chelsea Avenue around 11:23 p.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, one vehicle struck a pole and a man was found dead inside the car.
The man found dead has not been identified by MPD. No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
