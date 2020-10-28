MATA reports 4 more employees have tested positive for COVID-19

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 28, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 9:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Area Transit Authority has announced four more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The transit authority says it is closely monitoring the spread of the virus and is following guidelines set in place by the Centers for Disease Control.

MATA was notified of the cases on Oct. 25, Oct. 27 and Oct. 28. and released the information on Oct. 28.

Officials say disinfecting and deep cleaning procedures have already been completed.

The chart below details all of the cases MATA has reported. There has been a total of 22 cases among employees.

MATA COVID-19 cases - Oct. 28
