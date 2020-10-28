More rain and cool temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Periods of rain will continue through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 50s into the low to mid 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. Hurricane Zeta will make landfall in southeast Louisiana this evening and move quickly northeast into Alabama but won’t directly impact the Mid-South.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with more rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s by morning. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Showers could linger during the day, mainly along and north of I-40 in West Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will actually fall through the 50s through the day into the 40s by evening. Rain totals will range from 1-3 inches. It will be colder Thursday night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine FINALLY returns but it will be cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
WEEKEND: The weekend looks dry with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low temperatures in the low 50s Saturday night. Halloween night will be dry with temperatures in the 50s during trick-or-treating. Temperatures will fall Sunday afternoon as another cold front moves through. Some of the coldest air of the fall season will arrive at the start of next week with lows in the 30s Monday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.