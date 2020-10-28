NASCAR Texas 500 delayed again

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It seems mother nature is just not going to let NASCAR go. It’s another weather delay for the AutoTrader 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.
This race was supposed to run Sunday, but rain in the area won’t let up. The 501-miler is the second of three events in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs' round of eight, which will determine the final four drivers who will race for the title on November 8 at Phoenix Raceway.
If they’re able to run the race Wednesday (2 pm NBCSN) NASCAR said it can keep the playoff series on track.
