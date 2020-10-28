Rebs Kiffin unhappy after conference call with SEC officials post Auburn loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ole Miss is preparing for a football road trip to Vanderbilt, but the loss to Auburn last weekend at home is still very much a sore spot for Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
While he is the first to admit his team didn’t quite do enough on either side of the ball to beat Auburn Saturday, that does not negate the fact a possible missed call by the refs more than likely could’ve sealed an Ole Miss victory.
On the ensuing kickoff, after the Rebels took a 28-27 late fourth-quarter lead, the ball seemed to graze Auburn returner Shaun Shivers.
It was recovered by the Rebels in the end zone but, the play was blown dead and Auburn kept the ball, going on to win the game 35-28.
Kiffin ranted to the officials on a conference call and was late to his weekly news conference, his frustration not hidden.
“I really wish for our players, for our fans that they could hear what I was just told, but they made sure to tell me that there is a policy in place that I can’t tell you the players or the fans what you want to call explanation for that situation and how the TV copy, everyone in the country could see that it hit him and I asked the side judge why aren’t they replaying that, do I need to challenge, he said they already looked at it, there is nothing there.”
Ole Miss' game at Vandy kicks off at 3:00 pm Saturday on SEC Network. The Commodores have been off two weeks because of COVID-19 concerns and a scheduled open date.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.