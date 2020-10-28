Regional One Health, UTHSC partner up for post-COVID-19 clinic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Regional One Health and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center are partnering up to help COVID-19 patients who may be experiencing long-term symptoms of the virus.
The post-COVID-19 clinic will be at Regional One Health serving as a follow-up care option for anyone who has contracted the coronavirus.
The pair says services will also be available for anyone who has tested positive for the virus but has not experienced any symptoms.
“This clinic, together with the inpatient COVID unit at Regional One Health, will establish a COVID medical home that will provide longitudinal follow up and care for patients who have had COVID-19,” said G. Nicholas Verne, MD, chair of the Department of Medicine in the College of Medicine at UTHSCDr. “Patients who have been diagnosed with COVID, either in the community or at Regional One Health, and have been hospitalized or are out of the hospital, will have the opportunity to seek follow-up care there.”
The clinic will offer in-person and telehealth visits.
Patients who are interested can call 901-545-6969 or make an appointment at Regional One Health Outpatient Center, 880 Madison Avenue.
