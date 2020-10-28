Regional One Health, UTHSC partner up for post-COVID-19 clinic

“This clinic, together with the inpatient COVID unit at Regional One Health, will establish a COVID medical home that will provide longitudinal follow up and care for patients who have had COVID-19,” said G. Nicholas Verne, MD, chair of the Department of Medicine in the College of Medicine at UTHSCDr. “Patients who have been diagnosed with COVID, either in the community or at Regional One Health, and have been hospitalized or are out of the hospital, will have the opportunity to seek follow-up care there.”