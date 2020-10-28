SCS gives update on plan for students’ in-person return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools issued an update on details regarding their plans for an in-person return to school in January.
The district included answers to common questions it has received regarding learning options for students.
- Schools will return to their normals bell schedule to accommodate for transportation and other in-school services.
- The district’s return to school plan is only a proposal and is flexible should COVID-19 cases rise in Shelby County in January. Infectious disease experts are also providing guidance ahead of the reopening.
- District officials are asking that parents decide on their child’s learning options so far in advance of the proposed return date so that SCS can plan for staffing and student services.
- Students will be able to keep their same teachers but teachers have also been given the option to teach in-person or virtually. SCS says if a teacher chooses the virtual option, there will be an alternate teacher, teacher assistant, substitute or staff member monitoring the classroom daily.
- The return to in-person learning has been presented as a gradual process. Grades Pre-K through 5th grade and students with disabilities or in self-contained classrooms would return first in early January. Grades 6-12 will return in mid-January.
SCS says masks will be required, classroom schedules will include designated handwashing times, all students, staff and visitors will have their temperatures checked when entering campus every day and other guidelines from the CDC and county health department will also be followed when COVID-19 cases are suspected/confirmed.
The document below shows SCS’s idea of how a typical day would like for their students.
