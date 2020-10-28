Shelby Co. prosecutor fired for ‘misuse of confidential information’

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 28, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:40 PM

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County prosecutor is fired and under investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for ‘allegations of misconduct.’

According to the TBI, 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich has excused herself from the case. Thirteenth District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway has been appointed to the investigation.

“At the request of 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich, TBI Special Agents are investigating allegations of misconduct involving the misuse of confidential information. General Weirich has since recused herself from this case and 13th District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway has been appointed as District Attorney General Pro Tem. No arrests have been made. This remains an active and ongoing investigation.”
Keli McAlister, TBI Public Information Officer
"At my request, the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference appointed Gen. Bryant Dunaway to handle this investigation. Any inquiries should be directed to him. I terminated Ms. Adams' employment with our office last week. "
30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich

We’re still working to confirm what sparked this investigation and the name of the Shelby County prosecutor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

