Shelby Co. prosecutor fired for ‘misuse of confidential information’

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County prosecutor is fired and under investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for ‘allegations of misconduct.’
According to the TBI, 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich has excused herself from the case. Thirteenth District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway has been appointed to the investigation.
We’re still working to confirm what sparked this investigation and the name of the Shelby County prosecutor.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
