25 student-inmates graduate in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Inmates in Hardeman County are striving to continue their education while being incarcerated.
Twenty-five student-inmates at CoreCivic’s Hardeman County Correctional Facility in Whiteville, Tennessee graduated with a CTE or HSE. Inmates walked across the stage on October 9 to receive their diplomas.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social visitation has been suspended across many correctional facilities throughout the country. Therefore, the ceremony was limited to CoreCive staff only.
Walter Monk is a student-inmate who earned his HSE diploma. “Feeling the achievement of this [graduation] has given me the inspiration to continue on,” Monk said. “By my achieving this goal, it’s going to make me want to motivate other people to achieve something positive. Change is very much possible for people. Anyone can change their ways, thoughts and mind. Change is very possible in life.”
According to a news release, more than 2,400 student-inmates across CoreCivic facilities have earned a CTE or HSE since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
