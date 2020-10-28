Tennessee voters can drop off mail-in ballots at designated post offices on Election Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee voters who have yet to mail their absentee ballots can now drop their ballots off at designated post offices until 3 p.m. Election Day.
Tennessee absentee ballots must be returned by mail. Election officials and the U.S. Postal Service were pushing absentee voters to get their ballots in the mail no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27 to allow enough time to travel through the mail and arrive by the close of polls at 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Now the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office and Shelby County Election Commission say voters have another option.
“The Postal Service is implementing extraordinary measures and resources to deliver for Tuesday’s General Election,” said Christopher Alexander, USPS Tennessee District Manager. “We are working closely with local elections officials to offer ballot delivery on Election Day at 95 post offices across the state.”
In Shelby County, ballots mailed from the Bartlett Post Office before 3 p.m. Election Day will reach the Shelby County Election Commission before the polls close. The Bartlett Post Office is at 2966 Elmore Road.
Every ballot must have a first-class stamp affixed.
Post offices in some parts of Tennessee close at 3:30 p.m., which is why 3 p.m. is the cutoff for same-day delivery mailing.
“We are so pleased the Postal Service and the Secretary of State are able to provide this service on Election Day,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.
Check the status of your absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website using the ballot tracking feature.
Find a list of designated Tennessee post offices for Election Day drop-off below.
