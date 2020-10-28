Tiger Def. Coordinator Macintyre turns down top job at APSU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football program has become a hot commodity as a place to shop for up-and-coming coaches with ten assistants and former head coach Mike Norvell leaving for greener pastures over the last three years.
However, one ‘older head’ has decided to stay put. Tigers defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre was reportedly offered the head coaching job at Austin Peay earlier this month.
The Stadium’s Brett McMurphy reported MacIntyre turned that job down. After confirming the offer, MacIntyre told reporters, among other things, the timing is just not right.
“I really love being here at Memphis,” said MacIntyre. “I really love what these young men are doing, I love what Ryan’s doing. I love what we have going with this team. and, I’m excited about the rest of this season.”
MacIntyre has been a Head Coach before, at Colorado State and San Jose State. It’s announced Southern Miss interim head coach Scotty Walden is taking the Austin Peay job.
Tim Billings, who was the Defensive Coordinator in Memphis in 2013, now becomes Southern Miss' third Head Coach this season.
