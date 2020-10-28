Two systems keep rain in place along with up and down temperatures

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 69 early in the day and then falling during the afternoon ending up in the mid 30s overnight. Widespread frost is possible by early Monday morning. And, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.