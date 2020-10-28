Two systems keep rain in place along with up and down temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers, a southwest wind at 5 to 10, temperatures warming into the upper 60s and then falling to 60 by morning.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers, a breezy west wind at 10 to 15 MPH, temperatures near 60 in the morning and falling into the low to mid 50s by afternoon,
THURSDAY NIGHT: Gradually clearing clouds with a north wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs near 69 early in the day and then falling during the afternoon ending up in the mid 30s overnight. Widespread frost is possible by early Monday morning. And, don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s along with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.