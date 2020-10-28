UofM suspends diversity training in response to presidential executive order

“I am disappointed that the President’s misguided executive order has forced the University of Memphis to take this action. While I understand its concern that certain training could be interpreted to run afoul of the order, and thus jeopardize critical federal funding, the policy enshrined in the order is unwarranted, ill-advised and should be reversed. All public institutions should do all they can to advance tolerance and inclusivity, including through employee training. Trump’s cheap politicization of the issue is a not-so-subtle promotion of bigotry, and should be condemned. As an attack on the First Amendment, it is also a form of censorship.”